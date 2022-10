Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 25 (ANI): Commonwealth gold medallist PV Sindhu climbed up a spot to enter the top five in Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings on Tuesday.

On the other hand, ace shuttler Prannoy HS also jumped a spot to become world number 12 in the rankings.

In doubles, the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila (jump two spots to become world number 19), women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (jumped four spots to become world number 27) and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto (jumped two spots to become world number 29) all achieved their career-best ranks.

"@Pvsindhu1 back in top-5 @PRANNOYHSPRI on the verge of entering top-10 Doubles pairs @arjunmr/@dhruvkapilaa, #Treesa/#Gayatri & #Ishaan/#Tanisha achieve their new career-high rank #HappyDiwali indeed! #BWFWorldRankings #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media. (ANI)

