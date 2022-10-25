Paris Saint Germain will be looking to book their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 when they face Maccabi Haifa in Group H of the competition. The clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on October 25, 2022 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UCL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Lionel Messi Named in PSG Squad for Champions League 2022-23 Encounter Against Maccabi Haifa.

Paris Saint Germain sit at the top of their group and could seal their place in the Round of 16 with a win. Lionel Messi is back as he returned from injury during the weekend. Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa have an opportunity to make it into the Europa League but will need to win their final two fixtures in the group.

When is PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Parc des Princes. The game will be held on October 26, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Maccabi Haifa match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

