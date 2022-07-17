Paracin [Serbia], July 17 (ANI): Indian Young Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa clinched the Paracin Open Group A chess tournament title on Saturday, after netting eight points from nine rounds.

Praggnanandhaa remained unbeaten and finished half a point ahead of Alexandr Predke, who ended up with 7.5 points.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Club America Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

The 16-year-old GM, showcased a blistering form winning his first six games before Predke held on for a draw in the seventh. Later on, he defeated his compatriot and fellow GM Arjun Kalyan in the eighth round and ended the tournament with a draw against Alisher Suleymenov (Kazakhstan) in the ninth and final round.

Praggnanandhaa also claimed victory against fellow Indian WGM Srija Seshadri, Lachezar Yordanov (Bulgaria), Kazybek Nogerbek (Kazakhstan), compatriot Koustav Chatterjee, Arystanbek Urazayev (Kazakhstan).

Also Read | India vs England 3rd ODI: 5 Players To Watch Out for in Series Decider.

The Young Grandmaster will be seen as a part of India 'B' team in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held near Chennai from July 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)