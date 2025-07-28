Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh etched her name in the history books as she became the first Indian player to win the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. Divya achieved the feat at only 19 years of age as she won the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 at Batumi, Georgia beating her Indian compatriot Koneru Humpy in the final of the competition. It was a tough match between the two as the first two classical games of Chess ended in a draw and the match went to the tie-breaker. Eventually, Divya won the second round of the rapids and sealed the tie in his favour. Divya Deshmukh Wins FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025; Beats Koneru Humpy in Tie-Breaker of Final to Win Title and Becomes India's 88th Grandmaster.

Divya’s path included victories some of the elite players around the world. She defeated China’s Zhu Jiner, saw off India’s Harika Dronavalli, and then stunned ex-World Champion Tan Zhongyi in the semifinals with some brave chess. After defeating Koneru Humpy through resilience in the final, Divya achieved several feats. She became the 88th Indian Grandmaster and the fourth woman to become one. She is also the youngest player to win the FIDE Women's World Cup. Divya is only 19 years old and she has a promising future in front of her, which she has shown repeatedly under pressure. Fans are eager to know more about her and they can get the entire information here.

Who Is Divya Deshmukh?

#Divya Deshmukh was born on December 09, 2005.

# Divya was born in Nagpur.

# Divya 's parents Namrata and Jitendra Deshmukh are both doctors.

# Divya began playing Chess at the age of only 5.

# Divya has trained at GM R B Ramesh’s Chess Gurukul and attended sessions at Anand’s academy.

# Divya had a meteoric rise through the ranks as she kept winning Under-10 and Under-12 titles.

# Divya became a Woman Grandmaster in 2021.

# Divya claimed India’s national championship in 2022.

# She also won the Asian Continental Women's Chess Championship in 2023 and the U-20 World Junior Championship title.

# She won the Tata Steel India Chess Tournament in Kolkata the same year in Women's Rapid section.

# Divya was also a key member of the India Women's team that won gold medals in Chess Olympiad in 2020, 2024, and 2025.

# Till 2023, Divya was unsure about pursuing Chess full time.

# Divya stunned World No. 1 Hou Yifan at the World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in 2025.

# Divya's playing style is known for her composure under pressure and her versatility. Divya Deshmukh Breaks Down In Tears As She Wins FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 Beating Koneru Humpy in Final, 19-Year-Old Becomes 88th Indian Grandmaster (Watch Video).

Divya Deshmukh has been a promising Chess player since she broke out in the scene in 2020 and since then she has been part of historic wins as well as glory moments. Divya's success also indicates that India is now a strong power in the Chess world as they keep challenging the likes of China on the big stage. As she is only 19 years old, it is expected that Divya still has a lot in store for the fans and her nation.

