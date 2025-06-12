Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav on Thursday replaced injured Shuchi Upadhyay in the India women's squad for their upcoming tour of England for five T20Is and three ODIs starting on June 28.

The BCCI informed in a statement that the 20-year-old left-arm spinner Upadhyay, who made her ODI debut last month during the tri-series in Sri Lanka, has sustained a left shin injury.

“The Women's Selection Committee has named Radha Yadav as a replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay in Team India's squads for the England tour,” the BCCI said.

“Shuchi was ruled out of the tour after sustaining a left shin injury, which was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru,” it added.

The women's team's tour begins with the opening T20I on June 28 at Nottingham with the second match slated on July 1 at Bristol.

The third T20I will be at the Oval on July 4, fourth on July 9 at Manchester and fifth on July 12 at Birmingham.

The three ODIs will be played on July 16, 19 and 22 at Southampton, Lord's and Chester-le-Street respectively.

Squads:

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav.

ODIs: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav.

