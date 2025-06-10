India Women's National Cricket Team vs England Women's National Cricket Team Matches: An exciting season of cricket awaits as the India Women's National Cricket Team tours England for limited-overs cricket, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs. The India Women's National Cricket Team's tour will kickstart from June 28 and it will begin with the T20Is. The IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 ODI Series will then get underway from July 16 and both teams would love to make the most of these three matches, especially with the Women's ODI World Cup slated to take place later this year. Meanwhile, you can download the PDF file of India Women vs England Women 2025 Full Schedule along with match timings and venue details, here. While England will start as favourites, given the fact that they are playing at home, it will be a stern task for the India Women's National Cricket Team. IND-W vs ENG-W 2025: India Women’s Squads for White-Ball Tour of England Announced; Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Miss Out, Shafali Verma Returns in T20Is.

The England Women's National Cricket Team has had a great start to life under new head coach Charlotte Edwards and new skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt. After registering a clean sweep in a three-match T20I series against the West Indies Women's National Cricket Team, the England Women's National Cricket Team went on to clinch a whitewash in the ODIs as well. Meanwhile, the India Women's National Cricket Team will head to the tour of England after having beaten Sri Lanka and South Africa in an ODI Tri-Series in May this year. Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Indian Women’s Cricket Team After Winning Tri-Series 2025 Final Against Sri Lanka.

IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 28 1st T20I 7:00 PM Trent Bridge, Nottingham July 1 2nd T20I 11:00 PM County Ground, Bristol July 4 3rd T20I 11:05 PM Kennington Oval, London July 9 4th T20I 11:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester July 12 5th T20I 11:05 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham July 16 1st ODI 5:30 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton July 19 2nd ODI 3:30 PM Lord’s Cricket Ground, London July 22 3rd ODI 5:30 PM Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

The India Women's National Cricket Team had toured England last time in 2022, where the Women in Blue had gone down in a three-match T20I series but ended up registering a whitewash in the subsequent ODI series by a 3-0 margin. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team would certainly take confidence from that performance, but would be equally aware of the fact that the challenge this time around can only get tougher.

