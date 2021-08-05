New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57-kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russia.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Could be Recipient of Newly-Named Paolo Rossi Award: Reports.

"Great going, Ravi Dahiya! Congratulations on wrestling your way to the #Silver," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Dahiya on his achievement.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020: Spain’s Alberto Gines Lopez Wins First Olympic Gold Medal in Sport Climbing.

"Congratulations #RaviKumarDahiya for bringing home the silver medal! You are a champion. Wish you all the best #Teamindia," she tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)