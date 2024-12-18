Brisbane, Dec 18 (PTI) Early lunch was taken due to rain after India were bowled out for 260 on the final day of the third Test against Australia here on Wednesday.

Resuming at 252/9, India lasted 24 balls in the morning. Part-time spinner Travis Head (1/3 in 1.5 overs) dismissed Akash Deep for 31 (44b), ensuring a lead of 185 runs for Australia.

Dark clouds and lightning over the Gabba delayed the start of Australia's second innings, adding to the series of interruptions that have plagued the match across five days.

Jasprit Bumrah was unbeaten on 10 with the last pair adding 47 runs off 78 balls.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 445 India 1st innings: 260 all out in 78.5 overs (KL Rahul 84; Ravindra Jadeja 77; Pat Cummins 4/81).

