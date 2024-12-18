India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Australia national cricket team has shown dominance against the India national cricket team throughout the third Test of the five-match series at The Gabba in Brisbane. Although rain has played a hide-and-seek game, Australia's all-round performance has kept the Rohit Sharma-led side on the back foot. An interesting day awaits on Day 5, with the Australian national cricket team holding all their trump cards in their hands even after India survived a follow-on danger after crossing the 246-run mark in the first innings. Scroll down to get the latest live updates of the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard here. Earlier, Australia scored 445 runs in the first innings after Travis Head and Steve Smith hammered brilliant centuries. Head made 152 runs off 160 balls, and Smith played a gritty knock of 101 off 190 balls. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Pat Cummins Remove India Captain Cheaply During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

The India national cricket team displayed their character with the bat on Day 4 against the host. KL Rahul top-scored with 84 runs while Ravindra Jadeja (playing his first match of the series) chipped in with valuable 77 runs. When Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins removed both the set batters, it looked like India would be bundled out for below the 246-run mark, and the host would ensure a follow-on, but it didn't happen. The last batting pair, Jasprit Bumrah (10*) and Akash Deep (27*) scored crucial runs and bailed their side out of danger. At stumps on Day 4, the visitors are at 252-9 (74.5 overs) and trailing by 193 runs. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma Celebrate After India Survives Follow-On Against Australia in Brisbane (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Playing XIs:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood