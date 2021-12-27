Centurion, Dec 27 (PTI) The start of the second day's play in the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Monday has been delayed due to persistent drizzle.

The situation has been worsened by continuous overnight rains followed by drizzle this morning.

At the end of the opening day's play, India were firmly placed at 272 for three in 90 overs.

KL Rahul was going strong at 122 not out off 248 balls, during which he hit 17 boundaries and one six. Giving him company at the other end was Ajinkya Rahane, on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of eight hits to the fence.

Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Skipper Virat Kohli made 35 off 94 balls.

Ngidi (3/45) picked up all the three Indian wickets to fall on the first day of the match.

