India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 is currently underway at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. In this article, we shall bring to you the live score updates for day 2 of the game but first, let's quickly have a look at how day 1 panned out for both sides. After winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bat first. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a steady start to the team. KL Rahul remained unbeaten even at stumps with the knock of 122 runs. India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Highlights, Day 1: IND 272/3 in 90 Overs at Stumps.

During the course of his innings, KL Rahul slammed 17 fours and a six. Mayank Agarwal slammed 60 runs and by the end of Day 1, the scoreboard read 272/3. India lost Cheteshwar Pujara on 0 and Kohli on 35 runs. Pujara got dismissed by Lungi Ngidi on a Golden duck. This was Pujara's ninth duck in Test cricket on number three. As of now, along with KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane is batting on 40 runs and obviously is just 10 runs away from scoring a half-century. It is quite clear that the visitors have an upper hand over the hosts for now.

It would be interesting to see how day 2 pans out for both parties. Stay tuned ti this space for more updates related to the game. The proceedings of day 2 will begin soon at 01.20 pm IST.