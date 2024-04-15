Rain is likely to play spoilsport in the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand, according to Geo News. The five-match series will kick off on April 18 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and all matches will be held here. According to Geo News, the city is expected to witness rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday, which will last throughout the week. On Sunday, the New Zealand team arrived in Islamabad ahead of the five-match series. Pakistan Fast-Bowler Ihsanullah Flies to Manchester for Elbow Injury-Related Treatment.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in June this year, the Kiwis and the Men in Green will look to fine-tune their squad and assess the players who could feature in the 15-player squad for the marquee event. With the majority of players involved in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, New Zealand have named experienced all-rounder Michael Bracewell as the skipper of the tour.

Bracewell has not played an international match since March last year and has only recently returned to domestic duties following injury concerns that have included a ruptured Achilles and a broken finger. Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam, who was recently reinstated as the skipper of the white ball format in place of Shaheen Afridi.

Star pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who reversed their retirements, have made sensational comebacks in cricket after being named in Pakistan's squad. For the five-match series, former fast bowler Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach. Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz has been named senior team manager, with Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach. New Zealand Team Arrives in Islamabad Ahead of Five-Match T20I Series Against Pakistan (Watch Video).

Saeed Ajmal, who was the bowling coach on the last tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue as the spin bowling coach. Pakistan would be looking to take revenge for their 4-1 T20I series defeat away from home against the Blackcaps earlier this year.

Squads of both teams for the five-match T20I series

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zack Fowlkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

