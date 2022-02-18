Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (PTI) Pacer Aniket Choudhary (4/40) returned a four-wicket haul to help Rajasthan dismiss Andhra for 224 and take a 51-run lead on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match here on Friday.

Uppara Girinath (71) held the Andhra innings together but the other main batters including Ricky Bhui (18) and skipper K S Bharat (0) could not get going.

K V Sasikanth, batting at number nine, smashed four sixes in his knock of 34 (26 balls) to take the total to 224.

While Choudhary, who worked up some pace, got the wickets of Manish Golamaru (7) and Sasikanth, it was fellow pacer Tanveer ul-Haq who struck the vital blows by getting Bhui and Bharat in successive deliveries.

Rajasthan were 10 for one at stumps, ahead by 61 runs.

In the other match of the group, Uttarakhand gained a 72-run first innings lead against Services and ended the day at 29 for 1. Kamal Singh (82) and Dikshanshu Negi (69) shone for Uttarakhand as they made 248 in reply's to the opponent's total of 176.

Brief Scores:

Services 176 all out in 78.4 overs (Devender Lochab 76, Rajat Paliwal 30, Deepak Dhapola 4 for 24) and 29 for 1 vs Uttarakhand 248 all out in 79.2 overs (Kamal Singh 82, Dikshanshu Negi 69, Mayank Mishra 38, Arjun Sharma 3 for 31, Nitin Yadav 3 for 46).

Rajasthan 275 all out in 59.2 overs (R K Bishnoi 54, Aditya N Garhwal 49, Ashok Menaria 40, A B Chouhan 39, Stephen 5 for 51) and 10 for 1 vs Andhra 224 all out in 86.2 overs (U M S Girinath 71, K V Sasikanth 34, Yara Sandeep 25, Aniket Choudhary 4 for 40, Shubham Sharma 3 for 69).

