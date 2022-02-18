Rajvardhan Hangergekar is one of the many young Indian cricketers that made a huge impression on the franchises at the IPL 2022 mega auction. The pacer from Maharashtra earned big at the bidding war as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings wanted the player on their team but eventually, CSK landed the Maharashtra-born cricketer for INR 1.50 crore, which was significantly higher than his base price of INR 30 lakhs. IPL 2022: ‘Have Always Been Die-Hard Fan of MS Dhoni, Really Happy To Be Picked by CSK’, Says Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

A part of India’s U19 World Cup winning team in 2022, Rajvardhan Hangergekar’s real age has been in question as the commissioner of the Sports and Youth Department, Maharashtra, Omprakash Bakoria has alleged that the cricketer has committed age fudging. It is understood that Bakoria has sent a written letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has also attached evidence against the cricketer. Chennai Super Kings Team in IPL 2022: Players Bought by CSK at Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

As per a report from new outlet Marathi Saamana, Bakoria has claimed that Rajvardhan Hangargekar is actually 21-years-old and not 19. His birth date was changed from January 10, 2001, to November 10, 2002 during readmission in class VIII at the Terna Public School. This made him eligible to play at the 2022 U19 World Cup despite his age being highest than the required limit.

'Yes, we have received a letter from the Maharashtra DYS. It is a serious allegation and we are looking into it. But at the moment he is free to play. We fully trust the system in place' a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Rajvardhan Hangergekar, if found guilty of age fraud could be on the receiving end of a suspension. The cricketer can be banned from cricketing activities for around two years. It is understood that ICC can also put additional sanctions of BCCI as the player was part of the playing XI that beat England at U19 World Cup 2022.

