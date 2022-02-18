India and West Indies face off against each other in the 2nd game of the three-match T20 International series. The IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 18, 2022 (Friday). India lead the series 1-0 after a dominant win in the opening encounter. Meanwhile, we bring you the IND vs WI 2nd T20I live score updates along with the commentary. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Preview.

India were brilliant in the opening game of the series as they continues their perfect run under new full-time skipper Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue emerged winners by six wickets to register their fourth successive win in all formats. The Men in Blue will be hoping to continue that run in this match as well. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, West Indies continue their poor form in T20Is away from home and will be hoping to change that. They have won one of their last 12 games in the shortest international format on foreign soil, a stat they will aim to put an end to.

India lead the series 1-0 and will be aiming to seal it with a win in the 2nd T2OI encounter between the teams. Meanwhile, West Indies were whitewashed in the ODIs by India and will be aware that it is again a real possibility if they do not manage to win this game and get back on level terms.