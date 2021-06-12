Jalandhar, Jun 12 (PTI) Punjab's Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Saturday launched a project to lay an astro-turf at the Surjit Hockey Stadium here, which is to be completed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore.

Accompanied by MLA Jalandhar West Sushil Rinku and Mayor Jagdish Raj Raja, the minister also announced that the stadium would witness the first pro-hockey league after the completion of the astro-turf project.

Sodhi also announced that another hockey stadium, equipping with astro-turf, flood lights and other infrastructure, would be developed in the city.

While kick-starting the project, Sodhi said that hockey players would get modern facilities once the astro-turf was laid within seven months.

The turf was manufactured by USA-based company FieldTurf, which would be laid by Great Sports Tech of Hyderabad, said the minister, adding that the stadium would also have a sprinkler system.

The minister also appointed Olympian Rajinder Singh junior as its chief hockey coach.

He handed over the appointment letter to Singh and assured him full support.

"The Punjab government is fully committed to ensure high-end sports infrastructure in the state to enable sportspersons secure positions in national as well as international events," he said.

