New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Former Mumbai captain Milind Rege passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, just days after celebrating his 76th birthday. His demise marks the loss of a stalwart who contributed immensely to Mumbai cricket, both as a player and an administrator.

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri was among the first to express his condolences, sharing a heartfelt tribute on his official X handle,

"Really sad to hear about the demise of a dear friend Milind Rege. A true Champion in his contribution to Mumbai and Tata's cricket all-round. A Mentor Par Excellence. Heartfelt condolences to Raj and family. God bless his soul."

Rege's career was a testament to his dedication and love for the game. As an off-spinner, he took 126 wickets in 52 first-class matches between the 1966-67 and 1977-78 seasons while also making significant contributions with the bat, scoring 1532 runs at an average of 23.56. However, his impact extended far beyond his playing days.

Post-retirement, Rege remained deeply involved with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in various capacities, eventually serving as the chief selector. His keen eye for talent played a crucial role in shaping Mumbai's cricketing future, most notably when he was part of the selection panel that included a young Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in 1988.

Rege's contributions were honoured in a touching tribute at the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Vidarbha in Nagpur. Before the start of the third day's play, both teams observed a minute's silence in his memory. Several Mumbai players, many of whom had earned their first-class caps under his selection committee, also wore black armbands as a mark of respect, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Beyond cricketing circles, Rege shared a deep bond with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, with the duo having studied at the same school and college before playing together at the Dadar Union Sporting Club. His resilience was exemplified when he made a comeback to cricket after suffering a heart attack at the age of 26. Even in his later years, his commitment to the sport never wavered, serving as an advisor to the MCA since 2020. (ANI)

