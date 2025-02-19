Mumbai, February 19: Former Mumbai captain Milind Rege passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. He was 76. He is survived by his wife Raj and two sons. The stalwart of Mumbai cricket, Rege was part of five consecutive Ranji Trophy title-winning seasons. An off-spinning all-rounder claimed 126 wickets in 52 first-class matches between 1966-67 and 1977-78. He also amassed 1532 runs, averaging 23.56 in those games. Milind Rege Dies: Former Mumbai Captain Passes Away Aged 76 After Multiple Organ Failure.

Following his playing career, Rege remained closely involved with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), holding various roles including selector and chief selector at different times. In 2020, he was appointed as an advisor to the MCA. The Mumbai Cricket Association took to X to share the condolence message.

Mumbai Cricket Association's Tweet

Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Milind Rege. A stalwart of Mumbai cricket, he served with dedication as Captain, Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee, Managing Committee Member, and Advisor. His legacy will forever be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family… pic.twitter.com/iriNrg6J71 — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) February 19, 2025

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Milind Rege Sir. A true stalwart of Mumbai cricket, his invaluable contributions as a player, selector, and mentor shaped generations of cricketers. His unwavering support and guidance will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire. He always stood by me, and I will forever be grateful. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," said MCA chief Ajinkya Naik.

Both the Mumbai and Vidarbha teams in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final in Nagpur observed a minute's silence before the start of the third day's play in Rege's memory. The Mumbai players also wore black arm bands. Milind Rege Dies: 'Mentor Par Excellence', Ravi Shastri Mourns Former Mumbai Stalwart's Loss.

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri also condoled the demise of his friend. "Really sad to hear about the demise of a dear friend Milind Rege. A true champion in his contribution to Mumbai and Tata's cricket all-round. A Mentor Par Excellence. Heartfelt condolences to Raj and family. God bless his soul," he shared on X.

