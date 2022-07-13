Madrid, Jul 13 (AP) Real Madrid ended a partnership of nearly two decades with Audi and is switching to BMW as one of its main sponsors, the Spanish club announced Wednesday.

The new deal means all Madrid soccer and basketball players will get BMW cars beginning this season.

BMW Spain said it will provide fully electric cars to players and coaches, who can choose their own model.

Madrid players had been driving Audi cars until now.

Madrid said the partnership with BMW Spain "reflects the united values and vision for the future of both institutions.”

Financial details were not immediately disclosed. (AP)

