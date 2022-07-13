Barcelona will begin their preparations for 2022-23 season with a pre-season friendly against the Spanish fourth-tier side Olot on Wednesday night. The match will be played at Nou Estadi Municipal in Spain on July 13, 2022 (Wednesday) at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Xavi Hernandez's Barca, who struggled to make a mark last season after the departure of their club legend Lionel Messi, would look to kindle their hopes for trophies again this season. The Catalan club would try to be fully ready physically and mentally before their 2022-23 La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on August 13. The elite club had to endure a lot of criticises last season after missing out on La Liga Santander to their archrivals Real Madrid and facing elimination from both UEFA Champions League and Europa League. However, under their club legend Xavi, Barca are building a formidable squad to compete on the highest level again. After the arrivals of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen and with Robert Lewandowski in sight, Barca have been busy in this window in order to build a strong squad. Meanwhile, the club will be aiming to clinch a convincing victory against Olot. To know the details of match timing, venue and online live streaming, scroll down below. Raheem Sterling Bids Farewell to Manchester City Ahead of Chelsea Transfer, Shares Message on Social Media

Many are of the view that Xavi will try all the members of his squad against Olot as he would look for finding a solution to the mistakes his team did last season. Kessie and Christensen could get playing minutes in the match alongside Gerard Pique and boys. Aubameyang and Ferran Torres would lead the attack again alongside Ousmane Dembele, who has recently agreed to renew his Barca contract. Both Sergi Roberto and Pedri are fit to make to the playing XI on Wednesday night. Ansu Fati's time will be carefully managed in the game as the player has just recovered from a fatal injury. However, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueja would be called up by Xavi.

When is Olot vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2022? Know Time, Date and Venue?

The match between Olot and Barcelona will be played at Nou Estadi Municipal in Spain on July 13, 2022 (Wednesday). It has a start time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Olot vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2022?

Unfortunately there will be no live TV telecast of Olot vs Barcelona 2022 club friendly game in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Olot vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2022?

Indian fans can catch the live action of Olot vs Barcelona game on Barca TV+ as the match will be live streamed on Barca TV.

