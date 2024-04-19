Shanghai [China], April 19 (ANI): Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has expressed optimism about his chances of staying with the team in 2025 with several drivers said to be interested in taking over his seat when his contract expires at the end of the year.

Perez began working with Red Bull in 2021 and has since watched as teammate Max Verstappen has won every driver's title.

But despite a number of drivers, including the likes of Carlos Sainz, Daniel Suarez, and others, Perez is feeling optimistic about his chances of sticking with Red Bull beyond this season after starting his 2024 with P2 in three of the four Grands Prix thus far and qualifying within 0.066s of Verstappen at Suzuka last time out.

"I am. I think obviously the market this year is a lot earlier than we all would like... I think we're going through a good momentum. It's been a very good start for the team and I think the priority right now is to perform on track, to get the results, and the rest will take care of itself," Perez said as quoted by Formula 1.

Meanwhile, Perez's teammate Verstappen was asked about what he was expecting from the Sprint this weekend. The Dutchman said, "There are a lot of unknowns from the track, not having raced here with this new generation of cars."

With three victories from the first four races, Verstappen has started his hunt for a fourth consecutive drivers' championship. His most recent dominating run of victories was only cut short when a brake issue forced him to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix.

"I think FP1 of course again is going to be very important to get hopefully quickly in the good rhythm, and honestly just work from there, see what you get. I do think that the new Sprint format is better, it gives you also more opportunity to work on the car. It seems all a bit more logical I would say, and that's what we needed... I'm just excited to be here and just hopefully have a good weekend here," he added.

The Chinese Grand Prix, which takes place over 56 laps of the 5.451-kilometre Shanghai International Circuit, will be held on Sunday. (ANI)

