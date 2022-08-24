New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Haryana continued their dominance in the national shooting selection trials as the in-form Rhythm Sangwan won the women's 25m pistol competition here on Wednesday.

She shot 31 hits in the medal round to leave behind Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil who had 27 to her name.

Delhi teenager Naamya Kapoor was third with 22 hits at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Rhythm finished on top of the 93-woman qualification field with a score of 585 after her allotted 60 shots.

Abhidnya was fifth with 577, and Naamya sixth, with 575. Abhidnya did finish ahead of Rhythm in the semis (on countback) with 11 hits each, but was no match for her in the final.

Divanshi also brought Haryana the junior women's 25m pistol gold, shooting 24 in the final to edge out Punjab's Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who shot 23. Khushi Kapoor was third with 16 hits.

