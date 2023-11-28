Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) secured a decisive victory here on Tuesday, triumphing over Inter Kashi FC 4-0 in their I-League contest at the TRC Ground.

With the victory, RKFC moved to the third spot on the table with 12 points from six matches.

Fuelled by the passionate home crowd, the team showcased skill and determination and emerged winner with a big margin again, having beaten Neroca FC 4-0 in their previous outing.

It was the local boy Mohammad Inam who scored the first goal in the 30th minute.

Inam was also declared the man of the match.

The fans passionately cheered for their home team as RKFC maintained relentless pressure on the visiting team.

After leading the first half 1-0, RKFC players asserted dominance in the second half as well, adding three more goals.

In the 66th minute, Carlos Lomba extended the RKFC's lead and then Gnohere Krizo secured a third goal in the 83rd minute.

RKFC sealed an impressive win with Mohamad Maksoud's late strike five minutes into added time.

Real Kashmir FC will next play Aizawl FC on December 2 at the same venue.

