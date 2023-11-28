New Delhi, November 28: Manchester United will lock horns with opponent Galatasaray when they travel to Türkiye, desperate to grab the three points against their UEFA Champions League. The two teams will clash heads in a potential do-or-die clash at the RAMS Park in Istanbul on Wednesday. Manchester United Icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Visit India on Exclusive Three-City Tour in December 2023

The Red Devils have had a rather underwhelming campaign in the UEFA Champions League so far with three losses and a solitary win in four games. Earlier this month, the team slumped to a rather unexpected defeat at FC Copenhagen, jeopardizing their chance of progressing to the Round of 16.

Following the defeat in Denmark, however, Erik ten Hag’s men have picked up the momentum and are currently on the back of a two-match winning streak in the domestic league. A must-win game against Galatasaray awaits as thousands of supporters across the world look forward to a crucial team performance.

On the other hand, Galatasaray too are coming on the back of a big win in their domestic league and will be looking to keep the momentum going against United. The stakes are high as ever and the key battles between Mauro Icardi and Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Fernando Muslera topped up with a feisty midfield affair will all be worth looking out for. Terry Venables Dies: Former England Manager Passes Away at Age of 80

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 clash between Galatasaray vs Manchester United can be streamed live on Sony network.

