Bern [Switzerland], April 12 (ANI): Swiss maestro Roger Federer is working hard on his rehab, revealed the former World No. 1 on his social media.

Federer underwent arthroscopic right knee surgeries in February 2020 and May 2020. He has played five tournaments since having those surgeries, all of which came in the 2021 season.

Also Read | Suyash Prabhudessai Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Royal Challengers Bangalore Debutant.

"Rehab is rockinggggggg," Federer wrote on his Instagram on Monday while posting a series of photos in training.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is still determined to return to tournament action at some point. He has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July 2021.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Don't Think We Are Struggling To Find the Right Playing XI, Says Jasprit Bumrah.

The Swiss' peers were quick to notice his post, which earned more than 100,000 likes in well under an hour. "Daiiii Rogeeerrrr... come back sooonnn @rogerfederer," Fabio Fognini commented. "Yesss," Denis Shapovalov wrote under Federer's post.

Notably, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be teaming up later this year for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25.

Both players will represent Team Europe as they take on Team World in a bid to retain the Laver Cup for a fifth successive time under the watchful eye of captain Bjorn Borg. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)