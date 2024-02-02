New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The world number one-ranked men's doubles tennis star Rohan Bopanna on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his historic Australian Open title win.

Rohan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some pictures of his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Bopana gifted the racquet which helped him become the world's top ranked men's doubles player as well as secured him the Australian Open grand slam title. He is the oldest first-time world number-one in tennis.

Bopanna wrote: "I had the privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Modi ji today. This acknowledgement is very humbling & it was my honour to present the very racket that led me to become World No. 1 and the AO grand slam champion. Your grace has left me inspired & encouraged."

The Prime Minister also took to X and retweeted Bopanna's tweet with a caption: "Glad to have met you. Your accomplishment makes India proud and your dedication motivates several people. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead."

In the summit clash on Saturday, Bopanna and Matthew Ebden dominated on serve throughout the one-hour, 40-minute match, winning 80 per cent (40/50) of games with their first delivery and not facing a break point to top off a fantastic week.

The duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 in a thrilling encounter.

Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, comfortably wrapped up his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title victory. Aged 43 years 329 days, he also became the oldest Grand Slam champion.

The Indian tennis player is also the third Indian man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title, following Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

This was Bopanna's second Grand Slam triumph, his first in men's doubles. His previous Grand Slam victory came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open. (ANI)

