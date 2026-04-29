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Agency News Agency News Sports News | Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Play 2027 ODI WC: Shikhar Dhawan Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan backed India's batting heavyweight Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan backed India's batting heavyweight Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Dhawan believes that Sharma and Sharma both are experienced, and heading into such a big tournament, teams need experience.

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After announcing their Test retirements in May this year, Rohit and Virat have not been getting enough game time in ODIs, a format which does not dominate the cricket calendar like before.

While they have showcased fine form throughout the year in ODIs, questions have often arisen about whether the lack of game time will catch up with their ageing bodies and whether their reflexes could slow down with age ahead of the marquee tournament, with both men currently in their late 30s.

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When the marquee tournament, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, arrives in 2027, Rohit will already be in his 40s, while Virat will be in his late 30s. '

"Ofcourse they can, and they should play. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both are experienced, and you need experience going into the ODI WC, which is only a year away," Dhawan said.

Dhawan also praised Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his fearless batting, highlighting how confidently he handles high-speed bowling.

Dhawan said he is very impressed with his ability and believes he could soon earn a debut for India if he continues performing this way.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing extremely well. I am very impressed by him. The way he is taking on bowlers easily when they are bowling him at 145 kmph, it's fantastic, and the day is not far when he will debut for India," he added.

Sooryavanshi is having a sensational IPL 2026 season for the Rajasthan Royals, leading the Orange Cap race with 400 runs in just 9 matches at an average of 44.44, including a hundred and two fifties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)