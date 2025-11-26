New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma has returned to the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting November 30 in Ranchi.

The former Indian captain Rohit dethroned New Zealand star batter Daryl Mitchell. The New Zealand batter missed the final two ODIs of the Black Caps' 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies at home, allowing Sharma to move ahead of him just for days before the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, as per ICC rankings.

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra climbed one place to 12th, whereas his teammate Devon Conway jumped to 31st among ODI batters.

West Indies captain Shai Hope moved up to eighth position after his unbeaten hundred in the second ODI against New Zealand.

In T20I all-rounder rankings, Zimbabwe star cricketer Sikander Raza became the new No. 1-ranked all-rounder for the first time in his career.

In Test batting rankings, England's Ollie Pope climb to 24th. At the same time, Bangladesh cricketers Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Mominul Haque also made significant gains after their side's massive 217-run win over Ireland in Mirpur.

Australia seamer Mitchell Starc moved up four places to fifth in Test bowling rankings. Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam improved his ranking to 15th position.

Rohit has been announced as the ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. ICC Chairman Jay Shah confirmed the development. The upcoming ICC tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Rohit played 47 matches across nine editions in the ICC T20 World Cup. The veteran has scored 1,220 runs at an average of 34.86 and a strike rate of 133.04. He helped Team India to lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 tite in Barbados. After winning the T20I title, Sharma announced his retirement from T20I cricket. (ANI)

