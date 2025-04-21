Mumbai, April 21: Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart batter Virat Kohli on Sunday to become the player with the most 'Player of the Match' (POTM) awards in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. Rohit accomplished this milestone during the 38th clash of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, where he played an unbeaten knock of 76 runs from 45 balls, including six maximums and four boundaries at a whopping strike rate of 168.89. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Highest Run Scorer in Indian Premier League History, Surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to Achieve Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

After playing this exceptional knock against the five-time champions, the right-hand batter went on to win his 20th Player of the Match award in his 264th IPL match. On the other hand, Kohli has 19 POTM awards in his 260 games so far.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in captain MS Dhoni and former IPL winner David Warner are two more players who have made their name in the list by winning the award 18 times each. The top two players in this list are former RCB players AB de Villiers (25) and Chris Gayle (22).

After scoring 76 runs, Rohit Sharma also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. He has now scored 6,786 runs. Rohit has now scored 158 runs in seven innings this season at an average of 26.33, with a strike rate of 154.90, with a fifty to his name. Rohit Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

In 264 IPL matches and 259 innings, Rohit, who has represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in his career, has scored 6,786 runs at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 131.61. He has scored two centuries and 44 fifties. His best score is 109*. He has outdone Shikhar, who had made 6,769 runs in 222 IPL matches at an average of 35.25, the strike rate of over 127, with two centuries and 51 fifties and best score of 106*.

