Rohit Sharma has been one of the legends of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been part of all the 18 seasons of the IPL and has won IPL six times. He has not been in the best of forms in the past few seasons but yet he has match-winning knocks under his belt. Rohit shined once again against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025, scoring 76 runs off only 45 deliveries. With it, he also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second highest run scorer in the IPL. He now has 6786 runs beside his name. The list is topped by Virat Kohli, who has 8326 runs in the IPL. Rohit Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Highest Run Scorer in IPL History

The Hitman keeps climbing, Now the 2nd highest run-scorer in TATA IPL history!💪 Will he continue with the momentum & stop SRH from completing their revenge mission against Mumbai on 23rd Apr?#IPLonJioStar 👉 #SRHvMI | WED, 23 APR, 6:30 PM LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1… pic.twitter.com/5UmVIAf3WD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2025

