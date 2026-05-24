Rwanda’s Hamza Khan Records Second-Highest Individual Men’s T20I Score With Unbeaten 164

Gaborone [Botswana], May 24 : Rwanda batter Hamza Khan has created history by scoring the second-highest individual total in Men's T20 International cricket, smashing an unbeaten 164 against the Ivory Coast in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier in Gaborone on Sunday. Hamza's record-breaking knock now stands behind only former Australia captain Aaron Finch, who holds the highest individual T20I score with 172 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018, according to ICC. IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

Hamza's innings eclipsed the previous second-best mark of 162* by Hazratullah Zazai for Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019, helping Rwanda to a massive total of 288/2 from their 20 overs.

Hamza Khan Scores Unbeaten 164

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rwanda Cricket (@rwandacricket)

The knock, a display of clean striking all around the ground, saw Hamza dominate the Ivory Coast bowlers from the powerplay through to the death overs as Rwanda piled up the seventh-highest total in Men's T20I history. Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals.

Coming into the tournament in strong form, Hamza had already struck an unbeaten 60 in Rwanda's opening victory over Cameroon a day earlier.

In return, the Ivory Coast were bowled out for a mere 17 runs, making it the joint fifth-lowest score in all T20Is. Rwanda's 271-run triumph is now the third-highest win margin in Men's T20Is. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)