Paarl [South Africa], January 18 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday confirmed that seam bowler Kagiso Rabada has been released from the team for the upcoming series against India.

The decision has been taken due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior to the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month.

"No replacement will be brought in for him as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series," stated an official Cricket South Africa (CSA) release.

Earlier on Tuesday, South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma said that his side would look to take the momentum from the Test series onto the upcoming ODI series against India.

India and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, with the first match set to be played on Wednesday in Paarl. Earlier, the Proteas had defeated India 2-1 in the Test series.

"Yeah, momentum is a real thing, you would have seen after the first Test, how we managed to get some momentum in the Johannesburg Test and how we carried through. Momentum is a real thing, obviously, it is a different format and there is a different kind of pressure. Confidence is well within the team and we will be leading onto that to inspire the new guys," said Bavuma during a virtual press conference.

"I would like to have as many options as possible considering the balance of the team. I am not aware of any physical or mental issues with Quinton de Kock. He had his commitments with his family, he is here with the team now and he is training with the team. As far as I know, Quinton is fit and fine," he added.

Talking about Quinton de Kock, Bavuma said: "It is good to see him again. We obviously missed him in the Test team but he has made his decision to retire from the longest format. We respect his decision, having him back has been good. Quinton will have a point to prove and I am sure he is also as excited as we are to see him in the team." (ANI)

