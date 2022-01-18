Gujarat Giants and U Mumba face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 18, 2022 (Tuesday) at 08:30 pm IST as both teams have their eyes set on the top four. Meanwhile, fans searching for Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Inconsistency has been the common factor in Gujarat Giants’ and U Mumba’s seasons so far as they find themselves losing ground on the top four race. With just three wins so far, U Mumba are eighth in the table but remain in with a chance for the playoffs and can close the gap with a win. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are the second from the bottom in the league and need to string a run of wins if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, live online streaming.

