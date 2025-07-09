Johannesburg, Jul 9 (PTI) The fourth season of SA20 league will begin with a Boxing Day opener between defending champions MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants at Newlands on December 26 with the final scheduled for January 25, the event's organisers said on Wednesday.

The following day, December 27, will mark the season's first double-header with Centurion hosting a special derby between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings while Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape clash at Boland Park in Paarl.

Also Read | Hamza Shaikh Named England U19 Captain for Opening Youth Test Against India.

Kingsmead, the home of Durban's Super Giants, will be buzzing with activity in the week leading up to the New Year with the east coast venue welcoming both MI Cape Town (December 28) and Joburg Super Kings (30 December) within the space of a couple of days.

"Fans will have the opportunity to toast in the New Year in style with another cracking double-header set for Gqeberha and Cape Town on December 31," the organisers said.

Also Read | New Zealand Head Coach Rob Walter Confirms Kane Williamson's Commitment Despite Skipping Zimbabwe Tour.

Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will welcome the Paarl Royals at St. George's Park, with MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals clashing at Newlands later in the day.

The matches will continue on New Year's Day when Joburg Super Kings and Durban's Super Giants will face off at the Wanderers.

"Announcing the fixtures is always a major milestone for us and signals that we are well on our way to another incredible season. Season 4 of the SA20 will be unique. We have carefully planned the fixtures to make the most of the festive season and school holidays.

"We want SA20 to be a part of the holiday season festivities in our once-off window for this year. We're also excited to host New Year's Eve and New Year's Day fixtures for the first time, we can't wait to be a part of the New Year's celebrations with the fans," League Commissioner Graeme Smith said.

Elaborating on the reception SA20 has received in India, he said, "It's been phenomenal to witness how SA20 has struck a chord with fans in a vibrant cricket market like India.

"What's truly heart-warming is seeing Indian fans follow emerging SA20 talents like Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, and many others who've honed their skills in the competition. India remains a key market for SA20, and we'd love to see more fans travel to South Africa for the matches. They certainly won't be disappointed."

The auction is scheduled for September 9.

The action continues on January 2 at Boland Park with a Cape derby between Paarl Royals and neighbours MI Cape Town.

Paarl Royals will be looking to continue their impressive record at home, after winning all five of their home matches last season.

MI Cape Town achieved the same feat at Newlands in the same season.

The SA20 carnival moves up north to the Highveld for a Super Saturday double bout on January 3 when Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape trade punches at the Wanderers before Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants go head-to-head at Centurion.

The final of the competition will take place on January 25, with Qualifier 1 scheduled for January 21, the Eliminator on January 22 and Qualifier 2 on January 23. The venues for the final and the playoffs will be confirmed on a later date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)