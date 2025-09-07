Mumbai, September 7: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka pulled off a stunning victory at the US Open final over American Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 7-6(3), to become the first woman to win back-to-back singles titles since Serena Williams in 2014. Sabalenka cruised past the eighth seed, securing her 100th Grand Slam main-draw win and extending her tour-leading tally to 56 victories this year, as per the US Open website. Aryna Sabalenka Kisses Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis in the Stands After Winning US Open 2025 Women's Singles Title With Victory over Amanda Anisimova (Watch Video).

The reigning No. 1 finally claimed her first major trophy of 2025 and fourth overall--after falling short in previous finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Anisimova has now come up short in consecutive Grand Slam finals, having earlier fallen to Iga Swiatek, 6-0, at Wimbledon.

"I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different. This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that with the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. When I fell, it was true emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on the court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself," Sabalenka said, as quoted from the US Open website.

Anisimova came in with a 6-3 head-to-head record against Sabalenka, but their 10th meeting was something different. In the past, Anisimova's superb timing, clean ball-stroking and technique kept Sabalenka pinned behind the baseline. Amanda Anisimova Hails Naomi Osaka After Reaching US Open 2025 Final, Says ‘Wasn’t Sure I Was Going To Make It to Finish Line’.

The tense opening set featured five breaks of serve, with the fifth proving crucial as Sabalenka took a 5-3 lead. She seized the chance, closing out the 38-minute set when Anisimova's forehand sailed wide.

"She came out, and she was playing great tennis from the start," said Anisimova. "She's No. 1, and she's very capable of playing amazing tennis, which she did today. I give all the credit to her."

