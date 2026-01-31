Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming Online

The first Grand Slam of the 2026 season, Australian Open, reaches its climax today as defending world number one Aryna Sabalenka faces sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open women’s singles final. The match, a repeat of the 2023 final, features two of the game’s most powerful hitters, both of whom have reached the championship match at Rod Laver Arena without dropping a single set. Sabalenka is aiming for her third Australian Open title and her fifth Grand Slam trophy overall. Meanwhile, Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, is seeking her second major title and her first in Melbourne. Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Prediction: Who Will Win Australian Open 2026 Final?

Both finalists have displayed ruthless efficiency throughout the fortnight. Sabalenka secured her place in a fourth consecutive Melbourne final by defeating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6–2, 6–3. The Belarusian has now won 26 of her last 27 matches at Melbourne Park, cementing her status as the modern era's most dominant hard-court player.

Rybakina’s journey to the final included a clinical 7–5, 6–1 victory over top seed Iga Świątek in the quarter-finals, followed by a hard-fought 6–3, 7–6(7) win over American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals. Rybakina enters the match with momentum, having defeated Sabalenka in their most recent meeting at the WTA Finals late last year. Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Prediction: Who Will Win Australian Open 2026 Final?

Where to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina AO 2026 Final

The final is scheduled to begin at 02:00 PM as per IST on Saturday, 31 January. Fans globally can access the match through various official broadcasters:

United Kingdom: The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports, with streaming available via the Discovery+ app. Coverage begins at 08:30 GMT.

Australia: Local fans can watch the final for free on Channel 9 and stream it live via the 9Now platform. Stan Sport will also provide 4K Ultra HD coverage.

India: The final will be televised on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website starting at 14:00 IST.

United States: ESPN and ESPN+ will provide live coverage from 03:30 ET.

Australian Open 2026 Broadcast in India

Platform Type Service/Channel Details Live Streaming Sony LIV Available via app and website (Subscription required) TV Telecast (English) Sony Sports Ten 2 / Ten 2 HD Main broadcast with English commentary TV Telecast (Hindi) Sony Sports Ten 3 / Ten 3 HD Dedicated Hindi language coverage TV Telecast (Regional) Sony Sports Ten 4 / Ten 4 HD Coverage in Tamil and Telugu Third-Party Access OTTplay Premium Includes Sony LIV access in bundled plans

The head-to-head record currently stands at 8–6 in Sabalenka’s favour, though Rybakina has won six of their last ten encounters. The match is expected to be a "battle of the serves"; Rybakina leads the tournament with 41 aces, while Sabalenka’s baseline power remains the most formidable on the tour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).