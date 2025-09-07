Aryna Sabalenka shared an adorable moment as she kissed her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, while celebrating her US Open 2025 women's singles title victory. The world no 1 put up an impressive performance to defeat Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to win her second consecutive US Open women's singles title. After the victory over Amanda Anisimova, the Belarusian went to the stands to celebrate the achievement with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, who is a Brazilian entrepreneur. The two hugged and kissed amid loud cheers at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The US Open 2025 triumph marked Aryna Sabalenka's second title at Flushing Meadows and fourth overall Grand Slam crown. Aryna Sabalenka Wins US Open 2025, Beats Amanda Anisimova to Clinch Second Consecutive Women's Singles Title at Flushing Meadows.

Aryna Sabalenka Kisses Boyfriend After US Open 2025 Title Win

Sealed with a kiss 💋 pic.twitter.com/Y5sG52mz4x — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2025

