Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Speaking about the NMACC, Tendulkar said, "Spectacular. Anything Mukesh bhai (Mukesh Ambani) and Nita bhabhi (Nita Ambani) do is out of this world. To celebrate the Indian culture, it is the beginning of something special. I am looking forward to the evening. I know it is going to be spectacular."

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex here, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday. The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others also arrived at the event. (ANI)

