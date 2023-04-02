With the first round of games in the IPL 2023 coming to an end, fans finally get to see the clash they waited for. Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mumbai Indians at their home in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. While RCB made it to the play-off last season and reached the Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians failed to make it past the league stage. RCB resume their campaign in another new season with dreams of winning the trophy this season while MI will look to regain their serial winning attitude and form. Yuzvendra Chahal Goes Past Amit Mishra, Takes Third Spot on Most Wickets in IPL List.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have their leader Faf Du Plessis return with new preparations along with Virat Kohli, who has finally got back his T20 form back. Although RCB have already faced some injury setbacks in the form of Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood, who will miss almost the first half of the season and Will Jacks, who got ruled out. Glenn Maxwell is also uncertain for this game. RCB will look to regroup with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj and start the tournament with a win.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have broke the bank for Cameron Green and he is almost sure to feature in the starting lineup with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma. The challenge for them will be to field a competitive bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Umran Malik Cleans Up Devdutt Padikkal With 149 Kmph Delivery During SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Match, Off Stump Goes Cartwheeling! (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).