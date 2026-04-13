Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar got emotional as he paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

After paying his tribute to the 'Dum Maaro Dum' singer, Sachin was seen to be overwhelmed with emotions, as an extraordinary music career that spanned over eight decades came to an end. He was there with his wife, Anjali.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Hugs, Consoles Zanai Bhosle as Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXENx1sEXAx/

Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Betting Odds and Favourites by Kalshi: Winner Prediction for IPL 2026 Match 21.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites on Sunday, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

As news of her passing spread on Sunday, several well-known names from cinema and politics reached her Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Among those who visited her home were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs and contemporary pop. She held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy.

Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema.

Her iconic hits include "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and the rebellious "Dum Maro Dum". Her versatile range spans the soulful ghazal "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to playful classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne" and the timeless dance anthem "Yeh Mera Dil". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)