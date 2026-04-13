Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

In a poignant moment that transcended the world of sports and entertainment, Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen consoling Zanai Bhosle on Monday, as the family and nation bid farewell to the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. Asha Bhosle’s Mortal Remains Arrive at Her Mumbai Home; Urmila Matondkar, Vidya Balan and Bollywood Celebs Pay Final Respects (Watch Videos).

The "Melody Queen" passed away on Sunday, 12 April 2026, at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure following a brief hospitalisation for a chest infection. Her final rites were performed today at the Shivaji Park crematorium with full state honours.

Mohammed Siraj Offers Support to Zanai

Among the sea of dignitaries, Bollywood celebrities, and grieving fans, Mohammed Siraj stood out as he arrived at the Bhosle residence in Lower Parel to pay his respects. Siraj, who currently plays for the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, was seen offering words of comfort to Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai.

Zanai, an actor and classical dancer, was visibly distraught during the proceedings. Siraj's presence at the funeral underscores a close bond with the family that has been a subject of public interest over the last year. The two have frequently been spotted together at social events, leading to widespread speculation regarding their friendship. With the duo calling each other brother and sister.

Watch- Mohammed Siraj Consoles Zanai Bhosle

A Nation in Mourning

Asha Bhosle’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian music. Over a career spanning eight decades, she recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 languages. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar announced that the singer would be cremated with state honours, a tribute similar to that given to her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar, in 2022. Asha Bhosle Tribute: How the Legendary Singer’s Classic ‘Piya Tu Ab to Aaja’ Elevated Ranveer Singh’s Swagger in ‘Dhurandhar’ With ‘Monica’.

Tributes have poured in from all sectors of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several sporting icons, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, shared messages of condolence, describing her voice as the "soul of Indian cinema."

Siraj’s Commitment Amidst IPL Season

Siraj’s appearance in Mumbai comes during a busy period for the Gujarat Titans. The pacer has been a key figure in their 2026 campaign, recently featuring in their matches against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Despite the rigorous travel and playing schedule of the IPL, Siraj reportedly flew to Mumbai early Monday morning to be with the Bhosle family during the state funeral.

The pacer is expected to rejoin the Titans’ squad ahead of their next fixture, as the team looks to build on their recent victory against Delhi.

The funeral at Shivaji Park was attended by thousands who gathered to catch a final glimpse of the singer. As the pyre was lit late Monday afternoon, the sights of Siraj supporting Zanai served as a quiet reminder of the personal loss felt behind the public mourning of a national icon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).