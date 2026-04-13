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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues tonight as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the league-leading Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Match 21 presents a significant challenge for the home side as they attempt to halt the momentum of a dominant Rajasthan squad. SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 21.

Prediction markets have remained active ahead of the 7:30 PM IST start, with a substantial volume of trades shaping the current outlook for the encounter.

SRH vs RR Current Betting Odds and Win Probabilities

According to the latest data from the prediction market Kalshi, the Rajasthan Royals have emerged as the clear favourites to win tonight's match. Based on a total trading volume exceeding $523,000, the market sentiments are as follows:

Rajasthan Royals (RR): 1.73x odds with a 56% win probability.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 2.19x odds with a 44% win probability.

The 12% margin suggests that while the Sunrisers hold the home-ground advantage, the market remains heavily influenced by the Royals' superior performance throughout the opening weeks of the tournament. Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast for SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match.

IPL 2026 Team Standings and Form

The disparity in odds reflects the current standings on the IPL 2026 points table. The Rajasthan Royals have been the standout performers of the season, currently occupying the top spot.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): 1st place with 6 points from three matches and a commanding Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.403.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 5th place with 2 points from three matches and a modest NRR of +0.275.

Rajasthan enters the match with an unbeaten record, while Hyderabad is looking to find consistency after recording one win and two losses in their opening fixtures.

Predictive Trends for Both Franchises

Market data from previous matches indicates shifting sentiments for both teams. Earlier in the month, the Rajasthan Royals were narrow underdogs in their fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, carrying a 48% win probability. Their rise to a 56% favourite status tonight underscores their growing reputation as the team to beat this season.

Conversely, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s current 44% win probability is consistent with their middle-of-the-pack standing. The franchise will be banking on local conditions to help bridge the gap against the high-flying visitors.

SRH vs RR Match Details

Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 21)

Date: Monday, 13 April 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

As the toss approaches, these odds may see further fluctuations based on final team selections and pitch reports. For the Sunrisers, a victory tonight is essential to keep pace with the top four, while a win for the Royals would further consolidate their lead at the summit of the table.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).