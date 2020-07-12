New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday extended prayers for the speedy recovery of his friend Abhishek Bachchan, who has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, "Stay strong my friend. Praying for your health and that of your family. Take good care."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also wished a speedy recovery for Abhishek and said: "you will get better soon".

Earlier, Tendulkar extended his wishes to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who also tested positive for the COVID-19 on Saturday. He is reported to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms". The 'Don' actor has been admitted in the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter. Big B also said that the other family members and staff have undergone tests for the virus. However, the results are awaited.

The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus. Abhishek too tweeted, shortly afterwards, about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic. (ANI)

