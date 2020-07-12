Free Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast of ENG vs WI in India: International cricket is back with a bang as the first Test between England and West Indies is perfectly poised at the moment. At stumps on Day 4, England were batting at 284/8 with Jofra Archer (5) and Mark Wood (1) being at the crease. The home team have taken a 170-run lead and will try to extend it as soon as possible. On the other hand, Jason Holder and Co will aim to take the remaining two wickets as soon as possible in order to chase a small target. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and venue details of ENG vs WI 1st Test Day 5. England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020 Day 4 Highlights.

West Indies were well placed at the driver’s seat in the first three days of the game as they got a lead of 114 runs in the first innings. However, England batsmen made a brilliant comeback in their second innings. Dominic Sibley (62) and Zak Crawley (76) scored half centuries while skipper Ben Stokes (46) and Rory Burns (42) also made significant contributions. Shanon Gabriel was the pick of the Caribbean bowler in the third innings as he took three wickets while Jason Holder and Roston Chase dismissed two batsmen each. As the final day of the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and other details of the match. Jason Holder Achieves Unique Milestone by Dismissing Ben Stokes Twice.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 5 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The first Test match between England and West Indies went underway on July 8. Hence, Day 5 of the game will take place on July 12. ENG vs WI 1st Test match is being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and the fifth day of the game is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11 am (local Time).

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) holds the official broadcasting rightts of England vs West Indies Test series 2020 in India. Hence, fans can watch the live telecast of ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020 Day 5 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Sadly, Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online

In case, you are not able to enjoy the Day 5 of ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020, you can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The ENG vs WI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs WI with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs WI.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 5 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

Fans who are not able to watch ENG vs WI 1st Test online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs WI 1st Test live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

Despite England’s sensational fightback, West Indies are still placed at the better position and they would like to take the remaining two wickets as soon as possible. However, the visitors will have to bat in the last innings which will not be easy.

