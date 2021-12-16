New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The India U-19 women's team is all set for its next match in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, where they will be well tested against a "mature" Bangladesh side on Friday.

The India U-19 Women's Team has won both of its matches so far in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, defeating Sri Lanka (5-0) and Bhutan (3-0) to clock six points on the board.

"Bangladesh have 15 senior national team players in their squad, so it will be a good test for our players to play against a mature team," said India head coach Alex Ambrose, as per an AIFF release.

While their next game against the hosts may be a different proposition, Ambrose feels that it is part and parcel of the game that all the players need to learn to deal with.

"Of course, playing against the home side is always difficult. They are playing in a familiar environment, so that always acts as an advantage in their favour. But that's part and parcel of international football. All the girls are motivated and want to do well in SAFF," said the head coach.

"They want to learn and grow with each game, and we can see that with every session, be it training sessions on the pitch, or the gym, or during the video analysis sessions," he added.

The intent going into the match, however, remains the same for Ambrose and the girls, who will be looking to maintain the same intensity. (ANI)

