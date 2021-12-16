In a shocking news, National shooter Konica Layak was found dead in a guest house nearby Kolkata. The 26-year-old was found hanging to a rope in her room along with a “suicide note”. In the note, she appeared disappointed for not doing enough as a shooter. The talented shooter was earlier in March gifted a ₹ 2.70 lakh German Rifle by Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood. Namanveer Brar, National-Level Shooter, Found Dead at His Mohali Home.

Konica, was training with the former Olympian and Arjuna Award winner Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata. “This is shocking news to all of us. She was doing okay in practice but of late she was missing her sessions a lot due to one reason or the other. She was to get married soon. I don't really know what happened or forced her to take this step. We are heartbroken,” Joydeep was quoted as saying by Tribune India.

“That was a serious charge. However, she got over the shock and disappointment and was training well after it. So again I cannot really understand what she did and why she did it,” he added.

This is the fourth instance of a shooter committing suicide. Earlier, Khushseerat Kaur Sandhu, Hunardeep Singh Sohal & Namanveer Singh Brar also died by suicide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2021 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).