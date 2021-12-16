Leicester City will host Tottenham Hotspur in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on December 16, 2021 (late Thursday night) as both teams aim to close the gap on the top four in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Premier League 2021–22 Points Table Updated.

It’s been a while since Antonio Conte’s men took the field as COVID-19 cases have seen a couple of Tottenham Hotspur matches to be postponed. However, the North-Londoners will be back in action at the King Power. Meanwhile, Leicester City ended their two-game winless run with a thrashing of Newcastle and will be aiming to build on that result. Gabriel Martinelli & Emile Smith Rowe Seal 2-0 Win for Arsenal, The Gunners Register 2-0 Win Against West Ham in EPL 2021-22 Match (Check Match Highlights).

When is Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. The game will be held on December 17, 2021 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Disney+Hotstar.

