New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday established an inquiry committee to investigate the matter of three boxers allegedly flouting the quarantine rules at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala.

The probe panel constitutes Rajesh Rajagopalan, AK Bansal, and Dhandapani Chokkaian and is headed by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj.

SAI said a suitable action will be taken if the athletes are found culpable of any wrongdoing.

"The Sports Authority of India has instituted an inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the alleged incident of athletes flouting the quarantine rule as laid down for all persons entering the NSNIS, Patiala campus from outside," SAI said in an official statement.

"A committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Secretary, SAI, will probe the matter and suitable action will be taken if any personnel(s)/athlete(s) are found culpable of any wrongdoing," it added.

Meanwhile, the three players who have been alleged to flout the rules, have left NSNIS Patiala on the morning of July 11. (ANI)

