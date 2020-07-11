ENG 57/0 in 22 Overs

ENG vs WI Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 4: Both England and West Indies will be gunning for a win when they return to the Rose Bowl for Day 4 of the first Test match. West Indies still lead by 99 runs but England have 10 wickets in hand and with a full day’s play expected, Saturday could prove the decisive day in the fate of this Test match. An interesting stat though is that West Indies have lost only thrice after taking a first-innings lead of over 100 runs. But two of those three defeats came against England and that should be enough to boost the hosts who are also looking to avenge the 2017 series defeat in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Stay tuned for ENG vs WI live score updates. Live Streaming of England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020 Day 4 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match.

West Indies added 267 runs to their overnight score of 51/1 to take a 114-run lead with opener Kraigg Brathwaite top-scoring for the hosts with 65 while wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich hitting 61 to take the visitors past the 300-run mark. Stand-in captain Ben Stokes was the most successful bowler for the hosts with a four-wicket haul helping him complete 150 Test wickets and also making him the third-fastest cricketer to complete 4000 Test runs and also take 150 wickets. England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 3, Stat Highlights: Shane Dowrich, Kraigg Brathwaite Hand Visitors 114-Run Lead.

Earlier, England were bundled for 240 after opting to bat first. Once again Stokes led from the front and top-scored for the hosts but West Indies captain Jason Holder left them short of anything substantial with a six-wicket haul, Holder’s figures of 6/42 are also his career’s best figures.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.