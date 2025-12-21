Dubai [UAE], December 21: Pakistan batter Sameer Minhas made history, outdoing Shahzaib Khan for the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in Youth ODIs on Sunday. Minhas achieved this milestone during his side's ACC Asia Cup final against India at Dubai. In his innings, Minhas scored 172 in just 113 balls, with 17 fours and nine sixes, at a strike rate of 152.21. Sameer Minhas Scores 71-Ball Quickfire Hundred, Achieves Feat During IND U19 vs PAK U19 Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 Final.

This is the eighth-highest score ever in Youth ODI history, with South Africa's J van Schalkwyk (215 in 153 balls, with 19 fours and six sixes earlier this year) at the top.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan did lose wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor (18 in 14) early at a score of 131, but Sameer had a 92-run stand with Usman Khan (35 in 45 balls, with three fours and a six) and a 137-run stand with Ahmed Hussain (56 in 72 balls, with three fours and a six).

But after this partnership, Pakistan U19 kept losing wickets at regular intervals. After Minhas was dismissed at the score of 302 in 42.5 overs as the fourth wicket, Pakistan was restricted to 347/8 in 50 overs, with Niqab Shafiq (12*) and Mohammad Sayyam (13*) unbeaten. IND U19 vs PAK U19 U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Toss Report and Playing XI: India Win Toss, Opts To Field.

Deepesh Devendran (3/83), Khilan Patel (2/44) and Henil Patel (2/62) were among the top wicket-takers. India needs to score 348 runs to secure the title.

In the previous clash between these two sides, Aaron George (85 in 88 balls, with 12 fours and a six) and Kanishk Chauhan (46 in 46 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took India U19 to 240 in 46.1 overs, with three-fers from Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan. In reply, Pakistan was bundled out for just 150 in 41.2 overs. Huzaifa Ahsan (70 in 83 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) fought for Pakistan, but Deepesh Devendran (3/16) and Kanishk (3/33) proved to be a class apart.

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam. (ANI)

